TEST PATTERN Movie

Test Pattern is part psychological horror, part realist drama, set against the backdrop of discussions around inequitable health care and policing, the #MeToo movement, and race in America.

After a Black woman is sexually assaulted and her white boyfriend drives her from hospital to hospital in search of a rape kit, the couple’s relationship is put to the test.

Writer-director Shatara Michelle Ford’s feature debut analyzes the effects of the systemic factors and social conditioning women face when navigating sex and consent within the American patriarchy, along with exploring institutional racism from a Black woman’s point of view.