New Range Rover - Orders open for flagship SV model and Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid with 48 miles of EV range

The full breadth of the luxurious New Range Rover family is now available to order for the first time.

Land Rover has confirmed prices for the advanced Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid model and the exclusive Range Rover SV, while revealing performance figures for the plug-in hybrid electric powertrain.

The P440e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) offers exceptional efficiency, with a manufacturer estimated EV range of 48 miles, pending EPA certification, offering customers even greater breadth of capability.

Since its launch at the Royal Opera House, in London, in front of leaders from the world of art, culture, business and sport, Land Rover has experienced unprecedented demand for New Range Rover.

More than 2 million individual configurations have already been carried out on the Land Rover website, highlighting the global appeal of the original luxury SUV.