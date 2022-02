Salman wishes Katrina a happy married life with Vicky Kaushal

Five former "Bigg Boss" winners -- Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Urvashi Dholakia -- danced their way into the sets of the Season 15 grand finale of the popular reality show on Sunday night, but the big news was Salman Khan wishing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal a happy married life.