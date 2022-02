Today's Positive Blip on the Radar - treats

Winston the Eclectus parrot is thankful for the ginormous treat stick after breakfast today.

He already pulled the spinach off of it.

Please don't flame me; he eats chopped veggies and grains for breakfast...the feather plucking is a habit formed long before I adopted him.

But he's joining the positive good vibes here on my rumble channel to offer y'all some cuteness...and good manners.

😉 What are you guys thankful for today?