Raab: PM takes all responsibility for shortcomings

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said Boris Johnson "recognises the shortcomings" identified in Sue Gray's report and "takes over all responsiblity because he's prime minister".

He added that the prime minister has formed a "plan of action to review the structure" in No.

10.

Report by Lewisl.

