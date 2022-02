U.K. leader Boris Johnson promises reform after release of "partygate" report

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to reform Downing Street after a report on the so-called partygate scandal was released Monday.

Police are investigating several government gatherings, including a birthday party for the prime minister held in June 2020.

