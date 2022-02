Who Gets To Decide What Is or Isn't Misinformation? | Psaki & Biden Want More Censorship | Ep 328

Jen Psaki and the Biden administration are calling on Spotify and social media platforms to fight misinformation and censor people even more in the aftermath of the Joe Rogan discussion.

Plus, Joe Biden has sent 3,000 U.S. troops to Europe and has now led the national debt to a record figure.

Also, a new Johns Hopkins University study says lockdowns had little to no effect on COVID mortality rates.

Finally, Drew shares several other stories and his favorite memes of the week.