Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Nominees

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame , Announces 2022 Nominees.

'Rolling Stone' reports that the nominations for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are in.

.

'Rolling Stone' reports that the nominations for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are in.

.

This year's list features:.

Eminem.

Dolly Parton.

Lionel Richie.

Duran Duran.

Beck.

Pat Benatar.

Carly Simon.

Rage Against the Machine, .

Eurythmics .

And Dionne Warwick.

.

This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture.

Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed, John Sykes, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman, via 'Rolling Stone'.

This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture.

Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed, John Sykes, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman, via 'Rolling Stone'.

'Rolling Stone' reports that starting on February 2, fans can take part in the voting process at rockhall.com.

.

Fans can also visit an interactive kiosk at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland.

.

Fans can also visit an interactive kiosk at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland.

.

Along with fan votes, a pool of more than 1,000 artists, historians, journalists and members of the music industry select each year's winners.

.

Along with fan votes, a pool of more than 1,000 artists, historians, journalists and members of the music industry select each year's winners.