The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 17 nominees for 2022 Induction today.

The distinguished artists include Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against The Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.