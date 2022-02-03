Pence Docs To Be Turned Over To January 6 Committee

The National Archives plans to turn over records from former Vice President Mike Pence to the Jan.

6th committee next month unless a court intervenes.

It comes as former Trump DOJ official, Jeffrey Clark, becomes one of the 475+ witnesses to meet with the panel.

Meantime, the U.S. is deploying 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe as Russia’s military builds along the Ukraine border.

Plus, President Biden heads to New York City Thursday to promote anti-gun violence measures after two officers were killed in the line of duty.

And the White House is relaunching the “Cancer Moonshot” program, aimed at cutting cancer deaths in half over the next 25 years.