Cry Danger (1951) Clip
Rocky Mulloy, back in town after serving 5 years of a life sentence for armed robbery, hopes to clear his friend Danny Morgan who&apos;s still in prison for the same crime.

It won&apos;t be easy.

Even the witness who cleared Rocky thinks he&apos;s guilty; Danny&apos;s glamorous wife Nancy, living in a sleazy trailer court, seems lukewarm about getting Danny back; cynical cop Gus Cobb just wants to stir things up in hopes that the missing &quot;hot&quot; $100,000 will surface.

Plenty of tough talk, night scenes, deceptive dames and double crosses in this typical film noir.