NASA CLD Space Station Program, Golf on the Moon, & more: Space & Tech Rewind Jan 31-Feb 6: M172

What happened each day this week in space exploration, science, and technology history.

This is the eighty-seventh video and second year in this series, covering January 31st to February 6th.

Features the Mercury-Redstone 2 monkey mission, the International Astronautical Prize and the Ansari X Prize, Frederick Schmiedl and the Austrian postal rocket, Col Eileen Collins, the ISS tumbling out of control, Alan Shepard hitting a golf ball on the Moon, the origin of the pedestrian signal Walk/Don’t Walk, and NASA awarding the first three development contracts for the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations program.