BoE: Interest rate rise necessary to tackle inflation

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warns it is unlikely inflation will return to target without interest rate rises running the risk of it becoming engrained in the economy.

The Bank of England raised the base rate from 0.25% to 0.5% shortly after a 54% energy price cap increase to around £1,971 in April was confirmed.

Report by Alibhaiz.

