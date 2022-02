Joe Biden announces death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi | Oneindia News

Joe Biden announces death of ISIS leader in US raid in Syria; AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle while he was heading to Delhi; TMC MP Mahua Moitra asked in her speech in Lok Sabha would Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose have approved of the statements made in the Dharam Sansad; Centre said that Kerala is the only one out of eight states with over 50,000 active Covid-19 cases.

