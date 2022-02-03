Kanye West and Marilyn Manson Are Collaborating on 'Donda 2'

Insider reports Kanye West is collaborating on his future album, 'Donda 2,' with Marilyn Manson.

The two artists previously worked together.

Manson appeared on the 2021 album, 'Donda.'.

Every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is in there working on 'Donda 2.'

, Digital Nas, collaborator on 'Donda 2,' via Insider.

West reportedly isn't interested in Manson's take on "rap beats" for 'Donda 2.'.

Instead, Ye has asked Manson to introduce his own sound to the project.

He wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that... , Digital Nas, collaborator on 'Donda 2,' via Insider.

Manson, who appeared on the song "Jail Pt.

2" on 'Donda,' is accused of sexual assault and battery by 16 different women.

Manson's most notable accuser is his former partner, actor Evan Rachel Wood.

Wood says Manson "horrifically" abused her for years and accused him of "grooming" her as a teen.

Manson has denied such accusations, describing them as "horrible distortions of reality."