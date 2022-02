World Cancer Day 2022: AIIMS doctor Abhishek Shankar on inequality in cancer care | Oneindia News

February 4th is marked as World Cancer Day.

The theme of World Cancer Day 2022 is 'Close the Care Gap'.

Associate Professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology of AIIMS in Patna, Dr Abhishek Shankar discusses the disparity and inequality in access to cancer care.

