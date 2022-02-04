Jen Psaki Attempts to explain the evidence regarding Russian Invasion

Yesterday, State Department Spokesman Ned Price is pressed repeatedly by AP Reporter Matt Lee on his claim that the U.S. has intelligence that the Russians are planning on creating a false flag propaganda video with "graphic scenes of false explosions, depicting corpses, crisis actors pretending to be mourners and images of destroyed locations" as a pretext for invading Ukraine.

Lee says the statement is not evidence in itself and asks for the evidence to be provided.

Price responds, saying his statement is the evidence and that Russia continues to engage in disinformation.

"What we know is what I've just said.

They have engaged in this activity," Price says.