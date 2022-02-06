Canadian Freedom Convoy Updates, GoFundMe Now GiveSendGo 2/6/2022

After major backlash and threats of class actions lawsuits that may still be brought forth, charity giant Gofundme has been forced to reverse course on their plan of action to commandeer nearly 9 million dollars of money raised for Canadian truckers.

They planned to redistribute, to 'approved charities", the funds of those who didn't ask for a refund by a particular date.

GoFundMe has since reversed course, saying all donations will be refunded.

Meanwhile a small Christian based charity network, GiveSendGo, picked up the ball and while it may take several tries to get through on the overwhelmed site, supporters can now rest assured their support will go to the right place.

They have now raised 2.5 million and have done wonders to diversify social media to places of free-speech such as Clouthub.com and Rumble.com