Moonfall Movie - Clip with Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley - Hang On

Moonfall Movie Clip - Hang On - Plot synopsis: In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.

With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all -- but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C.

Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believe her.

These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

US Release Date: February 4, 2022 Starring: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley Directed By: Roland Emmerich