Moonfall

Moonfall is a 2022 science fiction disaster film co-written, directed, and produced by Roland Emmerich.

The film stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.

Shot in Montreal on a $138–146 million production budget, Moonfall is one of the most expensive independently produced films of all time.

The film was released in the United States on February 4, 2022, by Lionsgate.

It underperformed at the box office, grossing over $31 million against a $140 million production budget, and was met with mixed reviews from critics.