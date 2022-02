Freedom Convoy 2022 - New Zealand Edition

Yesterday, Waitangi Day - February 6th, 2022, as the main stream media in New Zealand completely ignore the Freedom Convoy '22 NZ, a small stream of vehicles set out from Cape Reinga in the north and Bluff in the south to converge on the capital city Wellington.

Along the way they have been joined by thousands of vehicles as they arrive at their respective halfway points of Hamilton (north) and Christchurch (south).