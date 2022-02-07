After Two Years, Australia Reopens Its Borders

Reuters reports Australia is reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists.

Australian officials announced the country will be open to foreigners on Feb.

21.

If you're double-vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia.

, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, via statement.

Australia's tourism industry has been hit especially hard by coronavirus safety measures.

Over the two years since the borders have been closed the industry has been on its knees.

, Peter Shelley, Managing Director of Australian Tourism Export Council, via Reuters.

Now we can turn our collective efforts towards rebuilding an industry that is in disrepair.

, Peter Shelley, Managing Director of Australian Tourism Export Council, via Reuters.

According to data from Tourism Research Australia, the country has lost $72 billion in the tourism sector since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Reuters, nine out of ten Australians over 16 years old have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Australia reported a little more than 23,000 new coronavirus infections on Jan.

7.

Currently, the country reports its lowest amount of new COVID cases for 2022.

Per Reuters, almost 2.4 million cases of positive infections have occurred since the initial detection of the Omicron variant in Australia