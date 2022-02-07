Feb 6 - Sikh Freedom Alliance Joins The Convoy/Freedom Movement In Ottawa.I Interview Them

Kanwaljit Singh and his Sikh Freedom Alliance JOIN the freedom movement and he talks to me about his disgust in the horrific words that came out of Canadian NDP party leader Jagmeet Singh regarding the "people who want freedom" being "white supremacists." Kanwaljit and the Alliance can see exactly what Jagmeet , the World Economic Forum puppet, is doing to separate Canadian's based on lies about the Canadian's that just want their human rights back.

The agenda of Jagmeet Singh is so blaringly obvious that the Sikh community is unifying with freedom lovers in Canada.

We also discuss Trudeau, mainstream media and the liberal government.