Did DHS Just Label Joe Rogan A "Terrorism Threat?"

The Department of Homeland Security has just issued an official warning about the danger presented by "domestic threat actors" who introduce or amplify misinformation/disinformation that undermines the public trust in government institutions.

This warning comes on the heels of the Biden Administration encouraging Spotify and other tech platforms to "do more" to deal with what they consider misinformation, which includes people like Joe Rogan, and others, who reach massive audiences with alternative information.