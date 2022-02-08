Did DHS Just Label Joe Rogan A "Terrorism Threat?"
Did DHS Just Label Joe Rogan A "Terrorism Threat?"

The Department of Homeland Security has just issued an official warning about the danger presented by &quot;domestic threat actors&quot; who introduce or amplify misinformation/disinformation that undermines the public trust in government institutions.

This warning comes on the heels of the Biden Administration encouraging Spotify and other tech platforms to &quot;do more&quot; to deal with what they consider misinformation, which includes people like Joe Rogan, and others, who reach massive audiences with alternative information.