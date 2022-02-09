The Girl From Plainville

The Girl From Plainville - Plot Synopsis: THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter's unprecedented "texting-suicide" case.

Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter's relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Elle Fanning, Chloe Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Norbert Leo Butz, Jeff Wahlberg, Aya Cash, J.C.

