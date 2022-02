Conversations with Friends

Conversations with Friends - Plot Synopsis: It's never just friends.

From the award-winning team behind Normal People, CONVERSATIONS WITH FRIENDS follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson, Leanne Welham (various episodes) starring Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke, Alison Oliver release date May 2022 (on Hulu)