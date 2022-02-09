The Mitchells vs. The Machines Movie - How a Group of Passionate Weirdos Made a Big Animated Movie

The Machines Movie - How a Group of Passionate Weirdos Made a Big Animated Movie - The weird and wonderful humans behind the Academy Award®-nominated animated feature, #TheMitchellsVsTheMachines, share how they poured their hearts into each and every frame of this film.

The Machines” is an original animated comedy from director Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie).

When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time.

Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie’s wildly positive mom Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda), and the family’s delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip.

Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over.

With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!

Directed by: Mike Rianda Co-directed by: Jeff Rowe Produced by: Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, Kurt Albrecht Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Doug the Pug, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Conan O'Brien, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Jay Pharoah, Alex Hirsch and Griffin McElroy