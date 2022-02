West Ham fans comment on Zouma kicking his cat

West Ham fans expressed their feelings about a video showing the footballer Kurt Zouma kicking one of his cats.

Some agreed that he shouldn't have played Tuesday's match against Watford, while others highlighted that because he's a footballer he could be "getting away with it." Kurt Zouma's two cats have been taken into the care of the RSPCA.

Report by Guzzardib.

