Conversations 8 prominent doctors & scientists engage in a remarkable exchange

In this video, panelists Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Brian Tyson, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Heather Gessling, D.

Brian McDonald, and Dr. John Littell discuss “Kids and covid”, “covid vaccines”, “variants”, and “your immune system”.

They also discus the controversy around Ivermectin and why that drug has not been approved to fight covid.