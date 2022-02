FASCISM: Trudeau & GoFundMe Mobilize to Dismantle Freedom Convoy – Johnny Massacre Show 387

GoFundMe steal $9,000,000 from the #FreedomConvoy in Canada and threaten to give it away to their preferred caused (like BLM), before backtracking and refunding donators.

But the damage had been done.

Elon Musk then called GoFundMe "professional thieves" on Twitter, to which GiveSendGo emerged as an alternative donation site, receiving $7,000,000 to date, boosting their profile and damaging their rival's.

But will the truckers win?

