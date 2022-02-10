Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records

NPR reports rapper Snoop Dogg is now in charge of the famed record label that kickstarted his career in music.

Snoop has reportedly acquired the rights to the Death Row Records brand from MNRK Music Group.

The terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

The legendary West Coast rapper and media mogul says he's thrilled to take over at Death Row Records.

I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand.

, Snoop Dogg, via statement.

It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.

, Snoop Dogg, via statement.

This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.

, Snoop Dogg, via statement.

Death Row Records, founded by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, Dick Griffey and the D.O.C.

In the early 1990s helped thrust hip-hop into the mainstream.

The label produced era-defining records such as Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic,' Tupac Shakur's 'All Eyez on Me' and Snoop's classic debut, 'Doggystyle.'.

Snoop is clearly the executive to take Death Row into its next 30 years.

, Chris Taylor, president and CEO of MNRK Music Group, via NPR