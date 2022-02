Labour: Mayor's Cressida Dick pressure not 'political stunt'

Shadow International Trade Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Mayor Sadiq Khan's call of no confidence to outgoing Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is "absolutely not a political stunt".

He adds Khan has shown "clear leadership" and that Dick's departure will have no impact on the police's 'Partygate' investigation.

Report by Edwardst.

