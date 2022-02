#94 We The People Radio - Crack is Safe Ivermectin is Not

Nick, Ant, and James discuss everything that is going on with our neighbors Canada, Give Send Go stepping up after Gofundme went full commie, Joe Biden spending $30 million dollars on crack pipes in the name of racial equality, the Olympics over in Chyna, Prince Andrew, Joe Rogan's weak apology and the Spotify situation, and so much more!!

