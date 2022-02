West Ham boss confirms 'remorseful' Zouma 'available to play'

West Ham United manager David Moyes says Kurt Zouma will be "available to play" in their next match against Leicester City.

He explains the France international is "incredibly remorseful" for attacking his cat and appeals for people's "forgiveness".

Report by Edwardst.

