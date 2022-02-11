Hiccups: What Are They and How Can You Stop Them?

Hiccups: What Are They , and How Can You Stop Them?.

CNN reports despite incredible advances in the fields of medicine and science, there is still much we don't know about hiccups.

Hiccups are sudden spasms of the diaphragm, the muscle that controls our breathing.

The purpose of hiccups occurring in the human body is unknown.

Some scientists theorize that there was a point in evolution where life moved from water to land, , Dr. Mark Fox, professor of gastroenterology at the University of Zurich, via CNN.

... and those organisms needed something to prevent water from going into their lungs.

, Dr. Mark Fox, professor of gastroenterology at the University of Zurich, via CNN.

Often, hiccups are triggered by consuming spicy food or carbonated beverages.

Experts say no one can avoid hiccups, especially younger humans.

While in the womb, babies often have hiccups even though they haven't started using their lungs.

We all have our way of dealing with a hiccup attack, but which home remedy works best?.

Maybe you're holding your breath or gulping down a large amount of water?.

Experts say if it works for you, that's good enough.

They all are a little right.

, Dr. Ali Seifi, neuro intensivist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, via CNN.

, Dr. Ali Seifi, neuro intensivist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, via CNN