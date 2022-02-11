Federal Protections Restored for Gray Wolves Across Much of the US

Federal Protections , Restored for Gray Wolves , Across Much of the US.

On February 10, a California judge restored federal protections for gray wolves across much of the United States.

.

According to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White, the Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to show that wolf populations could be sustained without protection.

.

That protection, throughout the Midwest and portions of the West, will come under the Endangered Species Act.

.

Last year, advocates sued the agency, claiming that state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the species' recovery.

.

Yahoo reports that the gray wolf's recovery from near-extinction has widely been considered a historic victory for conservation efforts.

.

According to advocacy groups, the latest order would immediately halt the hunting of wolves in the Great Lakes region.

.

In 2021, Wisconsin officials came under fire after a state-organized wolf hunt resulted in the death of 218 wolves in just four days.

.

Wolves in the Great Lakes region have a stay of execution, John Horning, WildEarth Guardians, via Yahoo.

That "stay of execution", does not apply, to all wolves in the nation.

.

Recent laws passed in some Western states undermine state wildlife managers by promoting precipitous reductions in wolf populations, ...the same kind of practices that nearly wiped out wolves during the last century, Deb Haaland, Interior Secretary Op-ed, via Yahoo.

Yahoo reports that wolves, once ranging across most of the U.S., were driven to near-extinction by the 1930s under government poisoning and trapping campaigns.

.

Yahoo reports that wolves, once ranging across most of the U.S., were driven to near-extinction by the 1930s under government poisoning and trapping campaigns.