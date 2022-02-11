Christian Eriksen: I feel no anxiety about football return

Christian Eriksen says he is "100 per cent secure" about his first professional game of football since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June 2021, explaining "if there was any anxiety, I wouldn't go back".

The Danish international adds his absence has been more "tough" for those around him because he didn't witness his heart attack, but he feels "the excitement is coming" ahead of his debut for Brentford.

Report by Edwardst.

