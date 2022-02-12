I Live With Four Companion Dolls | LOVE DON’T JUDGE

JAY Doll King Hefner, from Memphis, Alabama, lives in a polyamorous relationship with four life sized companion dolls.

All the dolls have unique, distinctive personalities and a doll he refers to as Kali Suun is his favourite!

In the past Jay has had relationships with real women.

However, after experiencing some heartbreak and a string of bad dates, Jay read an article on companion dolls and decided to give it a go, he told Truly: “I was getting tired of talking to women and getting rejected.

I have loved hard my whole life.

I put some money together and along came the beautiful Kali Suun, I went from curiosity to happiness.” Since then he’s never looked back and wants to have more relationships saying “I want to be the Hugh Hefner of companion dolls." Jay’s friends and family have been baffled at his decision to live with four dolls and he’s also experienced some trolling online for his unusual lifestyle choice, but Jay is happy with his decision and says he has no plans to date real women in the future.

He said: "Would I leave my companion dolls for a human relationship?

That would never, ever happen again in my life.

I’m too happy with my dolls.”