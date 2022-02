The Dems are Trying to Slip the ERA into the Constitution 40 Years Too Late. The RINOs are Helping

The fact that they are 40 years too late and don’t have the requisite number of states ratifying it isn’t about to stop the Left and Democrats from trying to slip the Equal Rights Amendment into the US Constitution.

It also isn’t going to stop the RINOs from helping them do it by lending legitimacy to the ERA while trying to get it past the fact the cutoff to make it an Amendment lapsed 4 decades ago.

Which goes to show that if they both want it, it can’t be good for the rest of us.