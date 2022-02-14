According2Sam #104 'Human Be-In'

The roots of the cultural revolution in the United States can be traced back to one city.

It was the epicenter of the counterculture, and that city is San Francisco.

On January 14, 1967 an event was held in the Golden Gate Park Polo Fields that would launch a movement to change the world.

It was a celebration of humanity, with music, art, poetry, and spirituality.

The event was the 'Human Be-In', and it was the start of a wave that would crash into American traditions and customs. The movement was dedicated to peace, love, and goodwill to all men and women.

It focused on political and environmental awareness, and breaking down cultural and institutional norms. It was fueled by psychedelic drugs, music, and promiscuity.

In the end the movement set lofty goals that were never reached, but it did leave a lasting imprint on San Francisco and America that can still be seen today.

What does the counterculture revolution have in common with other revolutions throughout history?

Join the conversation and get answers to this question and more on According2Sam episode #104.