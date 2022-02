On This Day 1993: Missing Toddler James Bulger Found Dead

The sickening murder of two-year-old James Bulger came to light when his mutilated body was found on Liverpool railway tracks.

Days later, two ten-year-old boys were apprehended on suspicion of the killing, in what became one of the most shocking murder cases in British history.

Report by Guinnesse.

