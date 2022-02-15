Cincinnati Bengals return home after Super Bowl loss

The Bengals may have lost Super Bowl LVI, but fans made sure to celebrate the team as they returned to Paul Brown Stadium Monday night.
The Bengals may have lost Super Bowl LVI, but fans made sure to celebrate the team as they returned to Paul Brown Stadium Monday night.
Fans cheered as the Cincinnati Bengals returned to Paul Brown Stadium after a 23-20 loss in Super Bowl LVI. Coach Zac Taylor took a..
The Kansas City Chiefs were unseated as AFC Champions after falling to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes said..