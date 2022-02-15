Benson Henderson vs. Jim Miller Highlights ( Henderson BATTERS Miller )

Benson Henderson faced Jim Miller on August 14, 2011, at UFC on Versus 5.

Henderson dominated the streaking Miller throughout the fight, utilizing a stiff jab, great transitions, and vicious ground and pound throughout the match to snap Miller's 7 fight win streak, the third longest in the UFC at the time.

Despite being threatened with multiple deep submission attempts, Henderson escaped each attempt and advanced position with increasingly brutal punches and elbows.

He earned a unanimous decision (30-27, 29–28, 30–26).