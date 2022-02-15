"Un-American" RINOs to be Cleaned Out in 22, Says Lynz Piper-Loomis
America has a massive RINO (Republican in Name Only) problem that is going to be dealt with in the 2022 mid-term primaries and elections, South Carolina congressional candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis told The New American magazine&apos;s Alex Newman in this interview from the We Stand America conference.

RINOs are un-American and &quot;corrupt as all get out,&quot; she said.

And her opponent in the state&apos;s first district, Nancy Mace, is a perfect example of that: she betrayed America and Trump on January 6, supports men in women&apos;s bathroom, has been shilling for vaccines, and more.