2019 Kia Stinger GT - New Window Tint

Finally tinted my 2019 Kia Stinger GT.

Happy with the looks of the car but had to get rid of the fish bowl look.

Here in Florida the legal limit for front window tint is 28% which seems really high.

My last vehicle that I owned for 7 years had 15% all around and I only got pulled over once with a warning.

This time I went with the Ultra Performance Legal 30% Front 20% Rear.

Information about this Ceramic tint and how to get it installed on your vehicle below: