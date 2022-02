Justin Trudeau Goes Full Dictator | Jake Sullivan's Wife Is A Top Advisor To AG Garland | Ep 337

As Canadian truckers and their supporters in the Freedom Convoy continue to lead a now global movement for freedom, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time so he can freeze bank accounts and seize assets from those in opposition to Trudeau.

Plus, Neil Young is already back on Spotify, Tulsi Gabbard supports Joe Rogan and much more.