Rumble/Odysee/Bitchute Exclusive Hot Take: Feb 15th 2022 News Blast!

All the news that's fit to skim!
Stay strong truckers!
Clinton spying and the usual nonsense.
What happened to Ukraine?
#headlines #news #politics
All the news that's fit to skim!
Stay strong truckers!
Clinton spying and the usual nonsense.
What happened to Ukraine?
#headlines #news #politics
All the news that's fit to skim! Are things getting better or is just my optimistic imagination? Let's get into..
Go, truckers go! Biden continues to fail, Trudeau continues to be awful and more nonsense. Is this boat turning around? Stay tuned!..