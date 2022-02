Deep Water Movie (2022) - Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts

Deep Water Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A married couple who have fallen out of love with each other begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begin seeing those around them dying.

Directed by Adrian Lyne starring Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Dash Mihok release date March 18, 2022 (on Hulu)