Trudeau declares Martial Law

Trudeau has declared Martial Law against the Freedom Convoy Protest.

TD bank freezes Canadian Freedom Convoy accounts.

Judge says he'll throw out Palin Libel suit against New York Times even before the jury deliberates.

Twitter allows hacked material of GiveSendGo even though it has rules against it.

CNN goes after Joe Rogan for the N-word and Trump speaks out after Durham allegations.