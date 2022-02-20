FULL SHOW: Martial Law In Canada: Freedom Convoy Protestors Beaten And Arrested By Police

Shock footage coming out of Ottawa, Canada as Trudeau’s Martial Law goes fully into execution.

Police beating people, smashing their vehicles, trampling them on horses, and blocking any food, water or other necessities from getting into the city.

Callers from Canada weigh in as we monitor the ongoing situation.

Dr. Daniel Nagase and Dr. Mel Bruchet join from Canada to discuss the attacks they have been under since exposing vaccine side effects on pregnant mothers.

Joe Biden was set to give an important press conference on the Russia situation, but instead showed up an hour late, gas lit the country for ten minutes and then left.

The Federal government announces it will soon crackdown on Bitcoin.